Cherokee County schools have been participating in Read Across America and celebrating Dr. Seuss this week with fun activities and themed dress-up days.
The National Education Association launched Read Across America in 1998 as a year-round program focused on “motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships, and reading resources that are about everyone, for everyone,” according to the NEA website.
“Participating in Read Across America gets children excited about reading a variety of books, and reading Dr. Seuss books is a fun way to engage students and allows them to use their imagination,” said Grand View School first-grade teacher Susie Moore. “Each day, students enjoyed activities where they dressed up and had fun, all while learning that reading is a very important skill that will help them become smarter and have success in school. Throughout the week, students wore stripes, crazy socks, wacky hair and hats, green clothes, and pajamas to celebrate the different books written by Dr. Seuss.”
Popular themes to go with Dr. Seuss books included wearing a hat for “Cat in the Hat”; putting on clothes in a wacky way for “Wacky Wednesday”; and donning pajamas for “I’m Not Getting Up Today.”
Keys Elementary School and Lowrey Public School celebrated “Green Eggs and Ham” by serving green eggs and ham for lunch.
Kara West, Heritage Elementary School librarian, said the week’s activities gave students an opportunity to get on the same page and celebrate reading. On Monday, each student at Heritage got to decorate cupcakes with a Cat in the Hat nose and sprinkles for whiskers.
Throughout the week, each HES class had the opportunity to participate in a reading bingo game and hands-on activities in the library. Activities included using building blocks to make a place students hope to visit for the book “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!”; the Cat’s Chaos, in which they had to balance a cup, ball, and books like “The Cat in the Hat”; and Speak for the Trees, which used blocks and math skills to represent “The Lorax.”
“It connects to reading, but lets them think of the engineering process and trial and error. Plus, they’re active,” said West. “They’ve really had a great time.”
West is also running a "March Madness" for students in grades 3-5. It’s like the basketball brackets, but with books. Students vote on their favorite books and try to guess the winners.
“Some classroom teachers also brought in guest readers,” she said. “The activities make reading fun for the students. It’s not, ‘I have to,’ but, ‘I want to.’ When they are 15 or 20, they do it because it’s pleasurable, not because they have to.”
Second-graders Dante Anguiano and Carla Vega said their favorite Dr. Seuss book is “Green Eggs and Ham,” but Carla also likes “Which Pet Should I Get?”
“It’s the first book I ever read,” said Dante.
West said she will continue the hands-on activities next week, and other schools will host more literary events.
On Friday, Greenwood Elementary School will have a School Wide Reading Reunion.
“Students will be released to their last year homeroom teachers. The teachers will read a story and then allow time for visitation and discussion,” said Deena Jones, GES librarian.
Grand View will offer a schoolwide literacy night on March 10, featuring door prizes and a free book for every student present.
