A rainy day doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. It can result in a wonderment of light and water droplets to create a colorful rainbow.
After a shower rolls through, water droplets it leaves behind in the air, along with sun rays, serve as the main two ingredients to make the colorful optical illusion. Dr. James Hicks, associate professor of physics at Northeastern State University, said rainbows are the product of two effects: reflection of light and dispersion of light.
“Dispersion of light happens when sunlight is spread out into individual colors of the rainbow,” said Hicks. “When light enters a raindrop, it immediately begins to separate into individuals colors (the rainbow), and when it hits the back of the water droplet, it is reflected back out.”
Visible light, made up of wavelengths, travels in a straight line. Each of the wavelengths visible to the human eye range from the 400 to 700 nanometers, and each are a different color related to their place on spectrum. When light is reflected, refracted or scattered, the different colors wavelengths can be seen. Thus, the rainbow is formed as sunlight shoots through the water droplets and comes back out.
Then there is nature’s mystical double rainbow. Awestruck observers will notice the color scheme – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet –are reversed.
“The double rainbow occurs when light inside a raindrop reflects a second time before exiting the droplet,” said Hicks. “The second reflection inverts the color order and makes the secondary arc much dimmer; most of the light just does one reflection.”
When catching sight of a double rainbow, viewers might notice a distinct difference in intensity between the first and second arcs. And in between the two rainbows will be a much darker space, which, according to Hicks, is called Alexander’s Band.
“The area of sky between the first arc and second arc is where light is reflected but not in a direction that makes it to our eyes,” said Hicks. “That tends to make the sky between the two arcs a little darker, because we can't see as much of the light.”
Most people have heard the legend that at the end of a rainbow, a lucky individual might find a leprechaun’s pot of gold. Unfortunately, while humans might see a colorful arc in the sky leading to a point in the horizon, that is not the end of the rainbow, and therefore no pot of gold, as rainbows actually form a circle.
Hicks said the reason rainbows form an arc is a bit more complicated than why they form in the first place.
“The light that reflects off the back of the raindrop reflects back at a particular angle,” said Hicks. “Only light at this angle will make it to our eyes so we can see it. However, there are many points in the sky that also reflect at this angle and all those points end up sweeping out a cone shape. The bottom of the cone is the rainbow and the tip of the cone is where your eyes are. If you go to a high enough elevation, the rainbow is a complete circle, because the ground isn't blocking the bottom half.”
After a thunderstorm or light rain shower comes through, folks hoping to find a rainbow only need to look in one direction – with their backs to the sun. The same can be done while they stand with their backs to the sun and spray a water hose into the air. It might not appear as large as a rainbow one would see crossing the Oklahoma horizon, but the colors are just as eye-popping.
