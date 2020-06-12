For years, Save the Illinois River Inc. and other environmentalists have been trying to get the state to implement a phosphorus limit for the Illinois River Watershed and its scenic rivers.
While both Arkansas and Oklahoma have agreed to abide by the phosphorus limit, STIR has had to postpone a recent meeting to discuss how that limit will be enforced. But until then, people in Tahlequah and across the watershed can help prevent pollution.
STIR President Denise Deason-Toyne said one good rule for everybody when visiting the river or Lake Tenkiller is to carry out what they carry in, while also being conscious of what they put in the ground.
"There's a lot of people who don't think about what goes into the ground will make its way into the creeks and the river," she said. "Some of the cleaning supplies people use contain chemicals that are harmful. In small amounts, we don't think too much about it, but if you think about everybody in the city using the same stuff to wash their truck or dump their oil, it's compounded."
According to the Grand River Dam Authority, people who avoid washing their vehicles on the driveway can help prevent pollution. Instead, cars should be taken to a car wash or be cleaned on a lawn, so dirt and grease don't get carried into a storm drain. Oil and coolant leaks should also be repaired, and auto fluids should be disposed of at hazardous waste drop-offs.
Another concern is the use of pesticides and fertilizers. Ed Brocksmith, STIR secretary/treasurer, said people should take care not to over-apply either.
"You should have an idea of what amount of phosphorus and nitrogen you need and get a soil test," he said. "Then you can apply the correct amount. If you accidentally spill some in the driveway or the street, sweep it up and get it off there so it doesn't run off into storm sewers."
Fertilizers can produce the same outcome in water as they do in land, making algae grow. This can cause algae blooms that are harmful to fish and create undesirable smells, according to the GRDA. A mulching mower can add nutrients to a lawn and curtail the amount of waste produced.
It's not uncommon for drivers on State Highway 10 to see trash and debris on the side of the road. Folks can do their part by keeping garbage secure in their vehicles.
"Maybe visitors at the river didn't take a physics course when they were in school, but you should know enough about the law of gravity to realize trash doesn't stay in the back of an empty pickup truck," said Brocksmith. "I can always tell when the floating season starts, because you start seeing empty ice bags all up and down the highway."
Those who dump garbage, leave cans and plastic in parks, and allow trash to fly from their vehicles, can also create a financial hardship for the state. Each year, Oklahoma spends $3.3 million on picking up roadside litter.
Pet waste can lead to algae blooms, as stormwater can pick it up from yards and carry pathogens down to a nearby body of water. GRDA recommends that people flush pet waste down the toilet, place in a trash bin, or toss in a compost bin.
Yard clippings that make their way into stormwater drains can create blockages. Once they flow into a creek or pond, bacteria that requires oxygen begins to decompose them, essentially reducing the amount of oxygen for fish. So the GRDA encourages people to put leaves and grass in a trash bin to be picked up, or they can be made into mulch.
People can also lend a helping hand by participating in litter pick-up events. For instance, multiple organizations hosted a Tidy Up Tenkiller event recently, and organizers hope to have another event later in the fall.
