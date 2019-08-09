The Oklahoma State Department of Health has launched an online appointment application for the federal Women, Infants and Children program. The online application allows potential clients to notify the organization of their interest in receiving services so an agency representative can follow up with them to schedule an appointment.
WIC is a nutrition program for pregnant and postpartum mothers, infants, and children younger than the age of 5. Over 50 percent of all infants born in Oklahoma are enrolled for WIC services. The program offers nutrition education, breastfeeding support, nutritious foods, and improved access to health care and social services to women and children with low to moderate incomes.
WIC Director Terry Bryce said the online application is a tool to make the enrollment process more convenient. Applicants will be asked to submit their contact information and answer a few questions which will help determine their eligibility.
“We hope this tool will help mothers reduce the time they have to spend in the clinic,” said Bryce. “We will still schedule an appointment to provide services, but this will help speed the application process and coordinate the scheduling of appointments. As a government service, we look for any opportunity to use technology that improves the customer experience.”
Over time, studies indicate the obesity rate for children participating in the Oklahoma WIC program has decreased, and the intakes of iron, vitamin C and B6 have increased. The program currently serves over 15,800 pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women; more than 17,300 infants; and 32,000 children up to the age of 5.
The online appointment application is available at ow.ly/xuuv50uSEIk. After completing the form, a representative of the nearest WIC site will contact the applicant. For assistance or to get help in person, those interested can call or walk-in to any WIC office. To find the nearest WIC office, call 888-655-2942.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.