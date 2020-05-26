After organizing her home, one Tahlequah resident has organized the Tahlequah Community Wide Yard Sale, which is set for Friday-Saturday, June 5-6, 10 am.-2 p.m.
"I always wondered why we didn't have a coordinated weekend sale. As I sat home because of COVID-19, cleaning out drawers, I wondered how many other people were using this time in the same way," said Suzanne Myers.
"When I put it out there, there was a lot of positive feedback and a lot of people had the same idea I did. We will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and are proceeding with our plans to host the sales."
The deadline to register a sale is noon on Wednesday, June 3, and the link is smyers17.wixsite.com/tahlequahyardsale.
The registration website opened May 22, and as of Tuesday morning, Myers had 30 people signed up. At least one yard sale will be held by three families together. Another will take place out front of the Cherokee County Democratic Party headquarters.
Yolette Ross, a party delegate, said CCDP members have been collecting items to help raise money for the organization.
"I'm looking forward to it, and I bet the city is, too, with everybody being cooped up," said Ross. "A lot of good stuff will be available."
Ross has been spring cleaning, as well. She found a lot of boxes in her dad's garage and has been going through them. She donated old dishes and glassware, among other items.
The group has not been collecting clothing, but will have household goods, furniture, frames, and more. There is no cost to register a yard sale, and permits may not be required.
"They are asking that yard sale permits be waived, which City Council would have to approve," said Mayor Sue Catron.
The City Council will meet June 1 at 7 p.m. by video or telephone conference.
Maps featuring the registered sales will be available online.
"We will publish and share on Facebook two maps, one for Friday and then one for Saturday sales," said Myers.
She is requesting that participants put up good signage in their neighborhoods about their sales.
"I'm really encouraged by the number of people who have reached out. I think it gives the community something to look forward to after most people have been staying in for the past few months," said Myers. "I can't imagine a variety of items that will be available after people have been in their homes, cleaning out for so long."
Examples of items Myers has been told will be available are: furniture, shoes, clothing, luggage, stuffed animals, household goods, home decor, kitchen goods, jewelry, crafts, tapestries, shades, books, pet items, organizational items, antiques, linens, small appliances, Christmas items, audio/visual equipment, toys, and tools.
