The wife of a man who was shot and killed Sept. 10 by a woman claiming self-defense has tried to take her own life, according to a sheriff's report.
On Sept. 16, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Scott Wolff was dispatched to 22400 S. Black Valley Road on a report of an attempted suicide. Heather Montgomery had called and said she taken drugs and deliberately tried to kill herself. When the deputy arrived, he found Montgomery passed out, with Cherokee County dispatch still on the phone.
Wolff said he found Montgomery on a bed with a pillow over her head. EMS were cleared and worked on the woman. There were two empty bottles on the bed, but was unclear what drugs belonged in those bottles. There was also a handwritten note that said if people are trying to "mess with" your loved ones, "you should call the police." The note also said Josh, the man who was killed last week, was a "good man" who cared and loved camping.
EMS transported Heather Montgomery to Northeastern Health System. Her condition is unknown.
On Sept. 10, Josh Montgomery was shot and killed by Ginger Snow after he showed up at her house and allegedly threatened to kill her.
Snow told deputies that Montgomery, whom she said she didn't know, had started banging on the doors and windows at her residence. She said she told him to leave, and he "backed off" into a yard. But then he returned to her house, and she said he was even more aggressive toward her.
Snow said she armed herself with a gun and opened the door. She said when Montgomery threatened to kill her, she fired shots into the air to scare him. She said that when he started to come at her, she fired at least two shots, killing him.
Undersheriff Jason Chennault said the evidence and witness statements line up with what Snow said. She was licensed to carry a weapon, and she was not arrested on the advice of Cherokee County District Attorney Jack Thorp.
Then, on Sept. 11, the wife showed up to Snow's house and said she had "people coming to take care of this bitch."
CCSO reports indicate Montgomery accused Snow of lying about not knowing her husband, and added that she was going to "see you until you're dead from my people." She wasn't arrested for the incident, but was told to leave.
