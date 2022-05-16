A negligence lawsuit wherein a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s wife claimed she was injured in an “unprovoked attack upon her person by a law enforcement K-9 dog” has been scheduled for a disposition docket in December.
Eleasha Broderick filed the suit against the CCSO and the Cherokee County Board of Commissioners on Dec. 9, 2021.
According to court documents, on Dec. 15, 2020, the plaintiff was injured in an “unprovoked attack” by K-9 officer “Crush” in her home, and as a direct result of the defendant's negligence in the purchase, management, training and control of the K-9, the plaintiff has incurred "medical expenses, loss of wages and pain and suffering including permanent disfigurement."
Prior to, and including the day of the incident, the K-9 was assigned by the sheriff’s office to work with Sgt. Pete Broderick, who is the plaintiff’s husband.
Court documents state Broderick is represented by Benjamin L. Barnes out of Edmond, Oklahoma.
Pursuant to the Oklahoma Governmental Tort Claims Act, Barnes filed a notice of tort claim on behalf of Broderick on Oct. 11, 2021 with the Cherokee County Clerk, stating that because the K-9 is in whole or in part owned by Cherokee County and the sheriff’s office, they are legally responsible.
A tort is a civil wrong that is inflicted on one person by another person, business or entity. A tort claim is a claim for damages.
“As result of this attack, my client incurred multiple and severe injuries to her mind and body, including but not limited to multiple bite wounds, bruising, lacerations and injuries as well as multiple sutures, surgical intervention and cosmetic evaluation/intervention,” the letter states.
On Dec. 8, 2021, Barnes sent another letter notifying the county of the intended court filing.
According to State Statute, Title 51, claims against the state or a political subdivision are to be presented within one year of the date the loss occurs. A claim against the state or a political subdivision "shall be forever barred unless notice thereof is presented within one year after the loss occurs."
According to court documents, a summons was issued on Dec. 9, 2021, to the CCSO and county commissioners, However, District Attorney Jack Thorp said that as of May 13, while his office has been made aware of the lawsuit, it has not received a summons, but it may have been sent to insurance.
According to a letter addressed to the county commissioners from County Claims of Oklahoma on Dec. 15, 2021, the defense of the lawsuit has been assigned to Thomas LeBlanc with Best & Sharp law firm out of Tulsa.
Court documents state that Broderick is requesting a judgment against the defendants, in an amount in excess of $75,000 for “compensatory damages, plus costs, interest, a reasonable attorney fee and any other relief the court deems equitable, just and proper.”
According to a March 17 TDP story, K-9 Crush is now assigned to Sgt. Brad Baker. It was reported at that time that Crush had been with Baker for approximately six months.
