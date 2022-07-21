Wild animals can be pets, if proper procedures followed

Animal lovers in Oklahoma can own more than just cats, dogs and rabbits as pets, as long as the right steps are followed to obtain and care for them.
Cherokee County Game Warden Cody Youngblood said animals such as skunks, foxes and raccoons are commonly brought into their homes by people as pets.
“If they have those as a pet, none of those can come from the wild; they have to come from a licensed breeder, and then they can get properly licensed to possess it,” Youngblood said.
If someone traps a raccoon or a skunk in wild, that animal can’t be kept as a pet. Youngblood said it’s also common for people to keep a deer as a pet.
According to state law, no one can possess any wildlife during the "closed season," or any endangered or threatened species at any time. A conviction could result in a $100-$500 fine or imprisonment of up to 30 days.
The animal is typically taken away, and if it’s determined that it can’t be rehabilitated, it’s taken to a veterinarian, who will have to euthanize it.
Amber Horn, veterinarian at Lakeside Veterinary Services, said animals that have been living as pets won’t know how to return to the wild.
“It can't be rehabilitated and it can’t be back out in the wild at all; it’s a tamed animal by then. They’re used to people and it could be detrimental to people, because it doesn’t have any boundaries.
People who have an animal from a licensed breeder can apply for a non-commercial breeder’s license through the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. Licenses have to be renewed every year.
“We come do an inspection on the facilities like the cage or where they’re going to keep it. We make sure it’s going to have plenty of room. Once they are licensed, they can go get it from the breeder, and they have to have the documents to show it came from a breeder and not the wild,” Youngblood said.
He said he recently performed an inspection for a woman who wanted a skunk as a pet, and she passed the inspection.
Horn said skunks can’t be bred in Oklahoma; those have to come in from another state.
“They just have to go through the proper channels, and most people don’t,” said Horn.
Shaun West, president of the Humane Society of Cherokee County, said the shelter only takes in cats and dogs, but people have frequently asked about bunnies, goats, and pigs.
