On March 3, residents congregated at the D.D. Etchieson Methodist Church to celebrate their annual wild onion dinner.
Wild onions hold a particular significance to Cherokee people, as it was a food that they have enjoyed predating the Trail of Tears. The food signals the start of the spring season, as wild onions start growing before the snow completely melts.
“It is something that is available. They pick them every year since they were moved from this area. Eggs go with them,” said Sally Williams, a volunteer who helped to prepare and serve the food.
On Thursday, the church served wild onions with eggs with all of the toppings that go with it, hominy, beans, ham, fry bread, corn bread, grape dumplings, a side of dessert, and kanuchi. Kanuchi is a Cherokee soup which is made from ground hickory nuts or pecans.
“This is done every year to support the church for utilities and whatever else needs to be paid,” said Williams. “It is a tradition that we want to keep going.”
About 500 locals came to enjoy the wild onion dinner, including representatives from Cherokee Nation. Smiles filled the dining room, because the tradition also serves as a reunion where friends come together.
“Look at how happy these people are! Just to see them gather and do something special is something to celebrate. It’s like their own holiday, and it is a privilege to be a part of it,” said Zachariah Bales, a volunteer who enjoys taking the time to serve.
This year, Faye Morrison served as lead chef. She said that onions are a little hard to come by.
“They grow wild. They come up in the spring, and we’re blessed to have them after the snow. It is a traditional Native food. We get them and cook them with bacon drippings and sauce, and then we put eggs into them to scramble, and they are wonderful. It's wonderful food,” she said.
The food preparers took the onions, which came from the Wagoner area, and washed them in a creek, cut off the heads, and washed them inside. They cut the onions into half-inch pieces, and cooked them with the eggs.
For those that don’t want to gather their own wild onions, trucks will start appearing on the sides of roads selling them. Customers can expect that wild onions may cost a little more this year, even $30 for a gallon bag.
Wild onions are not to be confused with wild garlic, which is also edible and more commonly found in Tahlequah. Elders encourage wild onion hunters to show respect and cut off the ends of the onions, and return them to the ground where they found them.
“Wild onions are a great delicacy for so many Indian folk, mostly Eastern tribes. And Elders know where to find them. They know how to identify them, gather them and clean them. And some folks, when they are done cleaning the stems, they will put them back into the ground, and they’ll grow back,” said Rev. David Wilson, assistant to the bishop of the Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference who pastored at the D.D. Etchieson Methodist Church in the ‘90s.
For many, wild onions are synonymous with spring, which help them to come out of winter hibernation.
“Some of the older Native folks, they’ll say that wild onions are their spring tonic. It provides healing for them – the first of the spring, and they use those, and it makes them well,” said Wilson.
