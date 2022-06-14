The Bureau of Land Management is planning a big wild horse and burro adoption in Checotah, June 24-25. This event will replace the event in Tahlequah.
The event will feature 200 wild horses and burros for adoption at the Checotah Round Up Club Arena (42275 HWY 266) and will begin at 10 a.m., Friday, June 24. All animals are eligible for adoption and the $1,000 adoption incentive.
Requirements to adopt here. https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoption-and-sales/how-to-adopt
Learn more about the adoption incentive here. https://www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro/adoptions-and-sales/adoption-incentive-program
