Tulsa Zoo staffers showed off a collection of bones, fossils and fun facts to teach kids about animals that live in and around the ocean, including sharks, pelicans, penguins, rays and sea turtles.
The even drew large crowds to the Tahlequah Public Library Summer Reading Program Monday, June 13, at 10 a.m. and then again at 1 p.m. Education instructors Evelyn Sanchez Chabat and Shelby Allen provided information about each creature's features and where they can typically be found.
The packed room was abuzz with excited kids, asking questions about their favorite animals and shuffling around to see the specimens better. Near the end of the program, Chabat brought around a relative of the sea turtle for the children to see up close: a three-toed box turtle named Necks. Chabat implored the kids to keep quiet to they wouldn't frighten the turtle because, as she said, if they get scared, they don't feel safe.
With a "two-finger rule" in place, kids were allowed to gently pet the Necks the Turtle on the back while they learned about the creature. Allen informed the audience that this type of turtle can live to be about 30 years old and are omnivorous, with those kept at the Tulsa Zoo fed a diet of crickets, lettuce, carrots and the like.
Allen tied this portion of the program back to the kids by explaining what to do if they encounter a turtle in the wild.
"If you see a turtle, leave them alone," said Allen. "They know where they are going."
After the presentation, Allen and Chabat let the youngsters examine the exhibits they brought. The kids crowded around the table to see the specimens, including a shark jaw, a penguin beak and a sea lion skull.
Pam Jones attended the event with her young relatives, Alex and Sean Jones. Alex enjoyed the program.
"I loved it," said Alex. "I learned that the turtle they brought was 8 years old."
Sean was interested in the bones, especially their teeth.
"The sea lion is my favorite skull," said Sean
The bones were a hit with other attendees, as well. Jennifer Champlain brought her son, Connor Coley, to the event.
"We had a good time. He's really into sea animals, so when the shark jaws came out, he lit up," said Champlain.
Connor added that he also "kinda liked the crab."
Library Youth Services Coordinator Michelle Newton talked about upcoming events for the program.
"On Thursday, Crystal Bridges is coming for the teen program," said Newton. "From 10 to 11 [a.m.], teens will be the focus. Then at 11 [a.m] to 1 [p.m.], it will be open to everyone."
Check it out
Learn more about upcoming events for the Summer Reading Program at https://www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary/.
