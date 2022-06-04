HULBERT - Down a winding road through the towering evergreens of Sequoyah State Park stands Three Forks Nature Center. This summer, the center will host a few special events as well as offer their regular educational exhibits.
Taking a moment from her work Friday morning to chat in the center's office, Recreation Coordinator Sierra Coon detailed the center's calendar for the next two months.
"On June 18, we will have a youth fishing derby," said Coon. "We will provide fishing poles, although people are welcome to bring their own, but they must bring bait."
Coon explained that the fishing derby will consist of two separate events, with the 10 and below age category competing from 9 to 11 a.m. and then those aged 11 to 18 fishing from 1 to 3 p.m.
"There will be prizes for winners based on category," said Coon. "We have limited spots, so people should contact me to enter."
To register, email sierra.coon@travelok.com. She noted that because of the area's size, the park is limited on how many kids can participate, which was also true of the youth fishing derby in 2021.
"Last year we hit our limit very early on. We had a great turnout," said Coon.
Coming later in the summer, Coon described another nature center event.
"On July 10 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., we will have Raptors Keep. This will be held at Group Camp," said Coon. "It's a free event, but donations are appreciated."
Raptors Keep, as Coon related, is an organization that houses raptors that are injured or otherwise cannot be released.
"They do flight programs to help inform people how to advocate for these raptors," said Coon.
Aside from these two events, Three Forks Nature Center is open for visitors Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with its animal corridor open for thirty minutes at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. upon request. These time windows are structured in this manner to limit stress on the animal ambassadors. Coon welcomed people to come visit the center on normal days as well.
"People are always capable of coming inside and viewing live exhibits of snakes and small animals, as well as taxidermy," said Coon. "Outside, we offer our ambassador animals. They can view them on their own or with a naturalist who can tell their stories and why we have them."
Education is at the core of the nature center. Working out by the pens, Assistant Naturalist Hunter Hodson spoke to his role there and what he hopes visitors will gain from coming.
"I take care of the animals and educate guests," said Hodson. "I hope when guests come here they can learn more about conservation and feel more inspired to learn about the world around them and do more to preserve it."
In regards to guests, several groups milled about the center that morning, including Ann Broad of Wagoner, there with her grandchildren. Broad said the children were having a good time on the visit and explained why she brought them.
"We were just looking for some entertainment and wanted to see the animals," said Broad. "They love the beaver."
In addition to a beaver, the nature center houses several other animals, all of which cannot be released back into the wild. Listed by Hodson, this includes a coyote, red fox, river otter, barred owl, legless lizard, tarantula and several native species of snakes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.