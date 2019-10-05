A handful of local residents involved with the movie production of "Wildfire" say the crew may be hitting hard times, as payments to cast and crew members have been slow.
Disgruntled contractors told the Tahlequah Daily Press that Director Eric Parkinson had "run out" on the crew and left them unpaid for their first two weeks of work. Parkinson says he will make good on his commitments.
TDP obtained an email sent by Parkinson in September to the cast and crew. The director wrote that the first two weeks of shooting were challenging from "operational and scheduling logistics, to investor cash flow timing and payment issues."
"It took our investors four days longer than expected to cover the week two payroll - and we recognize that this delay has caused great hardships to many of you," Parkinson said in the email. "But we can (and will) delay the final shooting until cast and crew final payroll funds are in hand (and not just "expected")."
On Friday, the director said there were some setbacks when investors backed out, but the issue has since been resolved. He said five or six crew members were given checks that didn't process and admitted it was an inconvenience.
"It was very embarrassing and very painful, but with any movie, you live and you learn," said Parkinson.
Cherokee County District Attorney Jack Thorp said he hasn't yet been contacted personally about the matter, but he does know of two checks issued from Parkinson to MA Lopez, LLC in the amount of $990 and $1,100.
Fred Smith, one of those who contacted TDP, said one of the lead actresses, Cassie Self, was paid with a check from Parkinson that bounced.
"She was 'promised' other payments, but we all know that's never going to happen. You should also know that Eric Parkinson has millions of dollars worth of current judgments against him" said Smith.
Parkinson, CEO of Hannover House Inc., a media distributer, does have a history of lawsuits against him and the company.
A landlord for Mathias Shopping Centers Inc. won a $38,000 judgement against HHSE after the company tried to breach its lease. According to court records, Medallion Releasing Inc., the international distribution arm of Hannover House, failed to make the required payment and the amount owed was $34,112.
In another case, JSJ Investments Inc. filed a motion for contempt against Parkinson. The CEO was served with a subpoena that compelled him to produce inspection and copying of all personal bank records that reflect any exchange between him and HHSE.
TDP also obtained a copy of an email from "Wildfire" crew member Michael Lopez, who wrote to the producers and crew of the film.
Lopez said his experience on the film was a learning one, and he had high hopes to create a film that would resonate with a large audience. However, he said the film had a "troubled path" from the very beginning.
"It has become clear that the financial life of Snowy Morning Inc. began as near non-existent. Though there was promise of financial investors and leans - and I believe the producers genuinely believed in such - the reality is this project was at no point funded to fulfill the obligations necessary to operate," Lopez wrote in the email.
Because he was left with a negative experience and two "unlawfully" written checks, Lopez said he is taking legal action.
"I believe that it has become quite possible that we will never be compensated for our efforts without legal action and proceedings. From what I have gathered within the state of Oklahoma, it would appear the first course would be to turn the unfunded payroll checks that I received over to the Bogus Check Division of Oklahoma District Attorney Jack Thorp," he said.
According to the Bogus Check Division website, victims of bad drafts are advised to fill out merchant complaint forms, and turn them in along with copies of the checks to the District 27 Bogus Check Restitution Program.
The checks are required to be in the system for approximately 30 days, and the issuer has that amount of time to make good on drafts before they are filed as part of criminal charges.
This isn't the first setback the director has faced. In August, questions arose as to whether acclaimed Cherokee actor Wes Studi would be part of the film. Due to a delay in funding, filming was hindered and representatives of the actor said he wasn't attached to the movie.
"Although we had a mutually executed agreement for Mr. Studi's participation in the film for dates in late July, the delay in our bank funding forced a delay in our shooting schedule... and this has jeopardized the certainty of Mr. Studi's future participation," said Parkinson in an email to TDP.
The filmed is inspired by Michael Martin Murphey's 1975 song "Wildfire," the family feature film will star 17-year-old Chevel Shepherd, winner of season 15 of "The Voice"; veteran actor Greg Grunberg, of "Alias," "Heroes," and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"; and actress Anne Heche, of "Psycho," "Six Days Seven Nights," and "Volcano" fame. Murphey, who has acted in 12 movies and provided music for more than 20 films, will also be featured in a key role.
As of Friday, Parkinson was filming in downtown Tulsa during the day and said the group will be traveling to Tahlequah that evening. He said they should complete filming between Oct. 20 and 25.
Calls and emails to Lopez and Self were not returned by press time.
