Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.