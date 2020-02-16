Oklahomans can once again use their state income tax return to help the state's nongame fish and wildlife. The Wildlife Department does not receive any Oklahoma tax revenue, but can accept donations from tax refunds through the Oklahoma Resident Income Tax Return Schedule 511-H.
"These donations can help us learn more about where our state's nongame fish and wildlife live and identify potential strongholds for rare or declining species," said Jena Donnell, information specialist with the Wildlife Department. "We can nearly triple any donation by matching those dollars with federal funds available for nongame conservation."
Tax-deductible donations can also be made to the Wildlife Department's Wildlife Diversity Fund. Donations can be mailed year-round to P.O. Box 53465, Oklahoma City, OK 73152.
Learn more at wildlifedepartment.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.