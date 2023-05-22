WILKES-BARRE, Pennsylvania — Libby Sarwinski, of Fort Gibson, received a master of science in nursing degree from Wilkes University.
The degree was one of over 650 bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees at its 76th spring commencement ceremonies on May 20 in the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main, 169 S. Main St. in Wilkes-Barre.
The degrees conferred include 278 bachelor's, 305 master's, and 83 doctoral degrees.
Wilkes University is a private, independent, non-sectarian institution of higher education dedicated to academic and intellectual excellence through mentoring in the liberal arts, sciences, and professional programs. Founded in 1933, Wilkes is on a mission to create one of the nation's finest doctoral universities, offering all of the programs, activities, and opportunities of a large university in the intimate, caring, and mentoring environment of a small college, open to all who show promise.
