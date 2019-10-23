Wilkins to lead Children's Fund

Ann Wilkins of Tahlequah has been appointed president of the Kiwanis Children's Fund, a nonprofit foundation that supports Kiwanis International's mission of serving the children of the world.
Wilkins has been a trustee of the Children's Fund since 2015 and a member of Kiwanis since 2002. She served as president of the Tahlequah Kiwanis Club in 2008-'09. She also served as a distinguished governor of the Texas-Oklahoma District and as a lieutenant governor. Wilkins is a Walter Zeller Fellow and a George F. Hixson Fellow, and has received life member status.
In addition to working with Kiwanis, Wilkins has been president and vice president of the Cherokee County Civic Cultural Center in Tahlequah, president of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, and a Chamber ambassador. She is a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the First Baptist Church in Tahlequah.
Wilkins retired after 27 years working as a mediator for the Oklahoma Supreme Court. She said she believes in the mission of the Kiwanis Children's Fund because it supports worldwide projects to save lives, promotes health, and provides resources to develop the next generation of leaders and service-oriented people.
Wilkins and her husband, Leonard, have four children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, and enjoy spending time with them.
For more information about the Kiwanis Children's Fund, visit kiwanischildrensfund.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.