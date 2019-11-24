Since 1947, the National Turkey Federation has presented a live turkey and two dressed turkeys to the president. The president does not eat the live turkey. He "pardons" it and allows it to live out its days on a historical farm.
So, do you also allow another "pardon" and have ham for your holiday feast? Or, does your family prefer the turkey? Did you know that Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey to be the national bird of the United States? You have probably already made the decision turkey or ham, but for you procrastinators here ya go.
The biggest expense of a meal is usually the meat. Grocery ads are full of good deals for items that families use during this time of the year. So, I did a little research and found an article printed by the Iowa Extension Service about the cost of each. The simple answer is turkey and bone-in ham cost about the same, with boneless ham costing 30-40 cents more per serving. However, there are some exceptions.
Some families eat both a turkey and a ham to make sure there is enough food for everyone. When you are buying both turkey and ham, remember you can cut back on the amount you buy because people will eat some, but not a whole serving of each.
Is the "buy a ham, get a free turkey" a good deal? The "buy a ham, get a turkey free" deal referred to in the article I read was to buy a 7-pound boneless ham at $3.50 per pound and get a 12-pound turkey free. If you want a boneless ham, it is a good deal. But it would be cheaper to buy the bone-in ham and turkey for the cheaper deal.
We are saving for Christmas gifts, so I don't want to spend a lot on the food. I would get either the bone-in ham or the turkey. Save the bones for soup or a great bowl of beans. The first Thanksgiving celebration lasted three days, so be glad that most people only have one day to celebrate or your food bill would be much higher.
Maybe we should just go out to eat. During the holiday season many people tend to feel stressed out from either too much to do or spending too much money on gifts. Don't let the meal planning and preparation become a stressful event. Allow various family members bring the side dishes or find a local restaurant in town and go out to eat.
Grandpa can't eat ham, so we will have turkey. From a health standpoint, both ham and turkey are great sources of protein, but turkey provides significant less fat if you choose to skip the skin. Ham also tends to have more sodium and nitrates than turkey.
It is thought that the first Thanksgiving feast was made up of lobster, rabbit, chicken, fish, various squashes, beans, chestnuts, hickory nuts, onions, leeks, dried fruits, maple syrup and honey, radishes, cabbage, carrots, eggs, and goat cheese. The pilgrims did not use forks; they ate with spoons, knives and their fingers.
