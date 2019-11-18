WARNER - Nate Williams, Tahlequah, is serving as a member of the Connors State College Livestock Judging Team in Warner.
Williams is a freshman at CSC and pursuing an Associates of Science degree in agricultural education. He is the son of Jennifer Vanzandt and Aaron Mitchell.
Livestock Judging Team members evaluate both breeding and market animals for beef cattle, sheep, goats and swine to determine their value relative to current industry trends.
After placing the class, the students will then defend their placing by presenting oral reasons to an official judge.
Participation in livestock judging may enhance the student's critical thinking and decision-making skills while also developing public speaking ability.
"Research shows animal science co-curricular activities such as Livestock Judging equip our students with interpersonal skills highly valued by employers across a myriad of professions," said Nolan Hildebrand, CSC Livestock Judging Team coach.
CSC's Livestock Judging Team travels all over the state of Oklahoma and throughout the Midwest to practice and compete.
They visit ranches, university farms, and regional and national fairs and livestock shows.
Through their travels team members will get to meet and workout with many of today's elite animal operations and meet some of the top producers in the nation.
Connors State has a rich tradition in livestock judging by consistently being one of the top programs in the United States for the last 30 years with numerous top-5 finishes and several academic-All Americans.
