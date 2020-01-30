A Tahlequah lawyer scheduled to be tried in March for federal weapons and drug charges will appear Monday in an attempt to win his release from jail after being arrested for allegedly violating conditions of pretrial bond.
Haskell Doak Willis, a former assistant district attorney in Cherokee County, was indicted Nov. 7 by a federal grand jury for allegedly possessing 24 firearms after being convicted of a felony. The indictment alleges the firearms – an assortment of handguns, rifles and shotguns – "had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce."
Federal prosecutors allege in the indictment that Willis also possessed an unspecified amount of methamphetamine when law enforcers executed a search warrant Aug. 26 and seized the weapons. Prosecutors filed a forfeiture action along with the criminal charges alleged in the indictment, which was unsealed upon their motion after Willis' lawyer was provided notice of the warrant.
Willis, who was released Nov. 8 after his initial appearance on an unsecured $2,500 bond, came under scrutiny earlier this month – on the same day his lawyer requested a continuance of a trial scheduled to begin Tuesday. A petition seeking a subsequent arrest warrant filed Jan. 24 by a U.S. Pretrial Services officer alleges Willis was not at his residence Jan. 22 when a home visit was made.
Pretrial Services Officer Kyle B. Shores states in the petition a roommate told him Willis had not been at home the night before and was believed to be at his girlfriend's house. An attempt to contact Willis at his girlfriend's house was unsuccessful, and the girlfriend told the officer she had not heard from Willis "in approximately two days."
Shores, according to the petition, asked both the roommate and the girlfriend "to have Mr. Willis ... report to the United States Pretrial Services Office" by 8 a.m. Jan. 23. Willis' lawyer was contacted Jan. 23 and asked to have his client contact the "office as soon as possible."
U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder issued an arrest warrant Jan. 24 after Shores filed the petition, alleging Willis had made no contact with the office. The conditions of pretrial release require Willis to "report as directed and permit a pretrial services officer to visit defendant's home or elsewhere and permit confiscation of any contraband observed in plain view."
U.S. Attorney Brian Kuester said he anticipates "no new charges" as a result of the alleged violations of the pretrial conditions of bond. The indictment, he said, "is an accurate and complete statement of pending charges" Willis faces in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Oklahoma.
Willis' trial was stricken from the docket on Tuesday and reset for March 3. Willis is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. Monday for the detention hearing.
