Built in 1936, Wilson Hall once served as a dormitory for the Cherokee Female Seminary. After being shut down for 11 years for reconstruction, the building was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 12.
“This is a project that’s been moving forward for a little more than a decade, and we are ecstatic that this building has a new look, a new mission, and a bright future,” said Steve Turner, president of Northeastern State University.
Before the building closed its doors 11 years ago, Wilson Hall was used for general classrooms, but it is now the home of the College of Liberal Arts.
The building will house undergraduate programs such as American Indian studies, art, art education, Cherokee cultural studies, Cherokee education, communication studies, creative writing, criminal justice, cybersecurity, English education, English, geography, history, Homeland Security, legal studies, media studies, political science, social studies education, social work sociology, Spanish education, and Spanish. Graduate programs housed will include: American studies, communication studies, criminal justice, English, and social work.
“I can’t imagine going forward, the impact this will have on our students, the community, the state, and our region,” said Debbie Landry, provost and vice president of academic affairs.
Mike Chanslor, dean of the College of Liberal Arts, gave the opening remarks. As head of the department, he is overseeing faculty as they transition to their new offices at Wilson Hall. The College of Liberal Arts had temporarily been housed at the Haskell Hall Annex after faculty were moved from Seminary Hall, which is still under renovation.
“We are excited, also, to be a part of a building that has been so important to the history of Northeastern State University as we transition from its original purpose as a dormitory to a classroom building. This day, I know that for many of us, it has a very personal aspect because some of us lived in this building when it was a dormitory – quite a few of us,” said Chanslor.
In attendance were faculty, staff, administration, alumni, and city and community leaders. In his remarks, Turner recognized alumni who, at one point, called Wilson Hall their home. He also shared the history of the building’s construction.
“A little bit later on May 7, 1936, the 75th anniversary of the opening of the National Female Seminary, more than 1,000 people gathered in front of Seminary Hall – including 350 graduates of the Cherokee seminaries – where they held their annual meeting on campus. The Cherokee Students Seminary Association was given the responsibility of naming the women’s dormitory,” he said.
The students named the hall after Florence Wilson to honor the principal who served from 1875 to 1901. The building’s official open house took place in 1937, and students moved in by the spring semester.
When the building opened in the 1930s, students adhered to strict dinner schedules. Breakfast and lunch were considered informal. For dinner, students had to abide by etiquette standards of the day. Meals were served by hostesses, and students were expected to know how to fold a napkin and cut their meat properly. Meals cost $14 per month, and board $8 per month. Each floor had a laundry room, dressing room, and a utility room.
In 1937, social engagements – including dating – were permitted from 4-7:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday; 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. Doors were locked at 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, or at the end of the dating period on the other days.
“The editor of ‘The Northeastern’ contrasted the meal service of the boarding houses around Tahlequah with those in the new dining hall in Wilson Hall and concluded, ‘I believe a majority of students agree with me saying that the meals served by the school are well worth the approximately 15 cents we pay for them,’” said Turner.
When he took over as the 19th president of NSU, Turner received pressure from the community to do something about Wilson Hall.
“I remember sitting down about February or March of 2012 with Betty Ridge of the Tahlequah Daily Press … before she left, she asked a zinger: ‘What are you going to do with Wilson Hall?’” said Turner. “From there, we went on and we conducted forums on campus and in the community.”
Administrators, including Turner, decided the hall had historical and emotional significance enough to merit preservation.
“It was vital to the fabric of NSU. Although it never had central air or an elevator, it needed to be saved if at all possible,” he said.
