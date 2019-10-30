WINDOW DRESSING

Tahlequah Main Street Association will be hosting a Holiday Window Decorating Contest downtown this year, and it will be keeping with the Holiday in Who-Ville theme the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce is using for the parade.
"Working with our community partners for these events helps bring the community together, and this is one way we will be doing just that this holiday season," said TMSA Director Jamie Hale.
To help business owners get ready for the contest and the shopping season, TMSA hosted a Holiday Window & Interior Design Workshop Tuesday morning at Lift Coffee Bar.
The presenter was Buffy Hughes, director of the Oklahoma Main Street Center and a professional interior designer.
Hughes liked that there is a theme for downtown this holiday season.
"We want Main Street lively. We want people to come back downtown, to get families to come down and check out the lights," said Hughes. "One thing our downtowns have is unique shops you don't find anywhere else."
The window contest will be judged in four categories: Best Overall Window Display; Best Use of Merchandise; Most Creative; and the People's Choice Award. Voting will begin during Ladies Night Out on Nov. 21, and the winners will be announced Nov. 30. Windows can be registered on www.tahlequahmainstreet.com.
"Our community is always looking for a more festive holiday atmosphere in and around Tahlequah. My hope is that we can start with the heart of Tahlequah and bring a little more holiday spirit to this beautiful 'small town,'" said Hale.
Along with the window decorations, Hale said TMSA will be getting Christmas lights for all the buildings.
"We want to beef up the Christmas decorations," she said. "When I first mentioned a window-decorating contest, I think many were a little overwhelmed at the amount of time and work it would take during the already busy holiday season. However, Buffy was able to show them some simple ideas that carry a big impact on the overall look and feel of window design."
Attending the workshop were representatives from A Bloom Flowers & Gifts, Meigs Jewelry, T&J's Snack Shack, Vintage Attic, Junie's Closet, Windmill Boutique, Threadz Consignment, Remarkables, and TMSA. Some planned to share the information with their business neighbors.
June Ludwig, owner of Junie's Closet, said she took a lot of good notes during the presentation.
"It was very inspiring. I've written down a dozen ideas and the hard part will be deciding," she said. "I'm really excited about the holiday window contest."
All businesses in the downtown corridor are invited to participate in TMSA programs and events.
"There are no Main Street fees. It's on a participation basis," said Hale.
The services offered by Oklahoma Main Street are also available to all businesses downtown.
"We're here to help - all services are free - to businesses located in the district," said Hughes.
Hughes suggested those needing window display ideas to do an internet search and to create a Pinterest board of the findings. She also handed out a packet with color photos of window displays other Oklahoma Main Street businesses have used.
Another handout offered tips to creating a display. Establishing a focal point was a start, and making a rough sketch was encouraged.
Retailers were told to be bold by using bright colors and whimsical objects, or a display large enough to be seen across the street.
Balance is a key to a successful display, as these can create feelings of happiness, excitement, or enjoyment. Lighting is also essential, as it can bring attention to specific products.
"I like the idea of keeping the lights on. It adds to the draw," said Hale.
Hughes suggested that business owners switch to LED lights.
"It gets expensive at first, but they last a long time," she said.
Hughes sat down with representatives from the consignment and vintage shops to talk about ideas for their windows, as they often have unique items in stock to use. She said the window displays draw people into the stores. She suggested using chairs, tables and stacks of suitcases to get items at eye level.
"Anything that creates visual interest and height. You don't have to put a lot of stuff in a window," said Hughes. "Buy directional lights that can be set on the floor and shine on individual objects."
Laura Castro, owner of Vintage Attic, said the workshop was very helpful.
"I'm always looking for new ideas," she said. "I like what she [Hughes] taught us today about using what you already have. You can make it very simple, but you can make it pop and give information about what you do in the store."
After the window display workshop, Hughes and Hale were going to visit some downtown merchants and discuss interior design and other creative ideas to get people into the shops.
Hughes wants the community to remember that the Main Street Association relies on volunteers.
"If you really want to help downtown, get in touch with Jamie. Volunteer for events or a committee," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.