HULBERT – The Winter Birds of Oklahoma Walk is set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Three Forks Nature Center in Sequoyah State Park.
This is a leisurely walk with Dr. Tony Stancampiano, Oklahoma City University vertebrate ecologist, to quietly observe birds. Participants may bring their binoculars, cameras, and-or bird books. No dogs are allowed.
No RSVP is necessary. For more information, call 918-772-2108 or email angelina.stancampiano@travelok.com.
