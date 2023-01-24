Emergency Management officials said the winter storm system that moved into the county Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, will be around until early Wednesday morning.
Cherokee County was under a winter weather storm warning, and snowfall totals were expected reach to 4 to 5 inches Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service of Tulsa, snowfall of 1-2 inches per hour was expected, with temperatures hovering around 32 degrees.
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said residents are encouraged to monitor the forecast.
“The heavy, wet snowfall may impact travel, especially roadways that are not heavily utilized. Some trees may succumb to the weight of the snow, which could cause power outages if trees fall across power lines,” he said.
Underwood said some snow will melt as the temperatures stand just at freezing, but the rapid snowfall rates will allow for “substantial” accumulations before the snow stops.
“Much of the heaviest precipitation will fall in the evening and overnight hours Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said crews were sent home early Tuesday so they could return to work on the roads.
“This is our first time to put brine down on the roads. When you get out, you’ll see lines on Fourth Street bridge and a lot of places where we have water going under the roads,” Smith said.
Brine mix is a liquid solution that prevents ice from bonding to the road surface. It’s best to apply brine when road surfaces are dry.
