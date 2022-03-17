Winter storms spark shortages for blood supply

Blood shortages are prompting the Oklahoma Blood Institute to reach out to the community to ask for donations.
OBI is the sixth-largest blood collector in the country and the main provider of blood in Oklahoma.
“We provide every drop of blood to 160 area hospitals in the state,” said Carson Cunningham, public relations manager for OBI.
OBI provides the blood for Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital, as well as Northeastern Health System. It also supplies blood in Arkansas and Texas.
“It is a regional company; we are all in the same group. We call the W.B.B.B. or the World’s Best Blood Bank,” said Cunningham.
Currently, there is a shortage of blood, which is largely due to recent winter storms.
“It’s not good right now. I would say the COVID aspect has gone down significantly. We did have a spike with omicron, and that hurt. People were sick and stayed home a couple months ago. We came out of that really well, but right now, we are dealing with weather,” said Cunningham.
When recent snow and ice storms came in, OBI struggled to woo potential donors to its various drives. The institute decided not to make an emergency appeal.
“In the first winter storm, our stores were very low. We put out our messaging, and we said we needed it,” he said.
Many of those blood donors were ineligible to give after the Feb. 23 ice storm because donors are deferred for 56 days after giving blood. OBI needed to recruit new donors. Blood donations are taken at permanent sites, such as the OBI office in Tulsa, or at mobile drives, such as those found in Tahlequah. Winter weather mostly affects mobile drives.
Under normal conditions, 72 percent of blood comes from mobile drives, but during COVID, about the same percentage came from permanent locations.
“During COVID, those numbers flopped, and people felt compelled to go to the donor centers. Now we are back to normal,” said Cunningham.
More mobile services are becoming available to the public, which means OBI is relying more on mobile drives than in years past.
“Donated blood is crucial to our hospital systems. People who have surgeries need it. It is even necessary for things like childbirth,” said Cunningham. “ I find the people who are most passionate blood donors are those who have been saved through a blood transfusion or had a family who has been. Of course, you don’t have to get interested that way.”
Kalynn Cobb, lab director at Northeastern Health System, has worked throughout the pandemic to ensure doctors have an adequate supply of blood, and she has worked with OBI.
“They have worked hard during the pandemic to make sure we have the blood we have needed for everything we utilize at NHS. We use it for different things. People may not realize what their blood is going to,” she said.
Cobb explained that most people believe blood is needed for surgery, but the hospital’s need extends well beyond that. Blood is also used in the cancer center and with burn victims.
She said all blood types are needed. O-negative blood is known as the universal blood type because it can be used by anyone.
“If we don’t have time to do testing, such as in an emergency surgery, we can give them O-negative until we can give them a test,” said Cobb.
A-positive and O-positive are also important blood types because they are the most common. It is also important for those with less common blood types to give, because they are often in low supply.
Cobb said the blood is separated into plasma, red blood cells, and platelets, which can be used for different treatments. Those who experience bleeding issues will receive platelets.
“It makes your blood go a little farther,” said Cobb.
Cunningham said that AB blood type, which is very rare, can be transfused into plasma, which is usable to anyone, and is often used in surgeries.
Tahlequah does not have a permanent blood center, but many institutions and churches host OBI mobile drives. During the pandemic, NHS instituted its monthly blood drive, which takes place in the human resources department behind Armstrong Bank. The next NHS blood drive will be March 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. In April, NHS will hold a two-day drive, and details are forthcoming.
Tahlequah Family Vision Clinic will host a drive on March 18 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Show up, or make an reservation at https://obi.org/.
The Red Cross will also be holding blood donations in March. Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card from Fanatics and will be entered to win a trip to the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Red Cross donations will take place at Northeastern State University on March 28 from noon to 6 p.m. and at the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center on March 29 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org/team.
“While we work to ensure doctors have access to this treatment option for the most critically ill patients facing COVID-19, blood donations are still needed daily to help cancer patients, trauma victims and those with blood disorders. The Red Cross blood supply remains vulnerable and those interested in giving are urged to make a blood or platelet donation appointment in the days and weeks ahead,” said Matt Trotter, Red Cross regional communications director.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.