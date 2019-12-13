A Winter Water Fun Day is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Brookside House, 124 N. Brookside Ave. in Sequoyah City Park.
This event will focus on water quality and environmental education, and is presented by the city of Tahlequah Stormwater Management, Blue Thumb, and Illinois River Watershed Partnership.
Activities will include make-and-take crafts, a nature walk, and educational videos. The Grand River Dam Authority documentary, "Our Borrowed Water," will be shown at noon and 1 p.m.
For more information, visit www.bluethumb.com or www.irwp.org, or email stormwater@cityoftahlequah.com.
