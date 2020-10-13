The winter season is fast approaching, and Tahlequah clothing retailers are preparing for customers to start bundling up.
This season, fashionistas can expect to see bright colors, long sleeves, low sweaters, leggings, and high jean lines.
“We are seeing people enjoy sweaters and oversized sweatshirts,” said Vivid Salon and Boutique owner Amy Carter.
With or without pockets, this style of sweatshirt is both cute and comfortable, she said. Last year, young women wore tunics and leggings, but now, they are purchasing oversized sweatshirts, and leggings are optional.
Carter has also noticed an increase in popularity in her super-stretchy twill leg wear. They look like pants, but they stretch like leggings. Last year, she sold them in burgundy. While that color is still popular, now she is offering them in mustard and mauve, and they are selling like crazy.
With the increase in quality in recent years, leggings are warmer than ever, so Carter expects to sell miniskirts this year. In the winter, they are worn with tall boots. The winter miniskirt is a modernized take on an 1980s classic.
Vivid is selling crop sweaters that barely touch the top of the belt, which is not too problematic for the modest, because young women are wearing high-rise jeans, Carter said. Among older generations, the mid-rise jean is preferred.
As far as accessories, beaded jewelry is popular right now, as is copper jewelry. Many young women are buying necklaces with little charms and chokers with three beads in the front. Vivid is also selling colored gemstone jewelry.
“Whenever you have colored stones, that goes because they are beautiful. They will stay in forever,” said Carter.
The Windmill Boutique is selling masks, which have been popular throughout the pandemic. They make good Christmas gifts because people like to change their styles at the workplace. Also popular are windbreakers and T-shirts.
Another big seller are long-sleeved Christmas-themed T-shirts featuring trees, Santa Claus or seasonal sayings. Others have religious themes, with phrases such as: “Y’all believe,” “Faith Can Move Mountains,” “Not Today, Satan,” and “Blessings.”
According to Windmill owner Shelia Uehlin, insulated jeans are also popular, largely because people want to feel comfortable this year.
Windmill also sells turquoise jewelry and fringe purses.
“Women like the fringe purses that can be worn around you,” said Uehlin.
Seasonal candles that come in apple cider, pumpkin, harvest moon, cranberry cinnamon, oranges and cloves, and vanilla latte scents are also available at Windmill.
“Anything that smells like home baking is popular,” says Uehlin.
Workman's is also preparing its venerable store for the winter. Staff are bringing out coats and outdoor wear. They just received an order of Resistol two-toned brown jackets that are both fashionable and functional in cold weather. Wrangler coats are popular and in stock.
For women, expect to see Southwestern and leopard prints, hoodies, and serapes.
Store owners said shopping stagnated over the course of the pandemic, but people are feeling more confident to shop in public. Uehlin is excited to see more customers, and she assures the public they are taking the necessary precautions to promote public safety.
All three locations are preparing for Ladies Night Out on Nov. 15, when hundreds of people normally come to downtown Tahlequah for a night of shopping, fun, and free samples.
“It’s really picking up downtown. I’m looking forward to Ladies Night Out,” said Uehlin.
