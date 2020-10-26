The forecast this week predicts rain, gray skies, and plummeting temperatures, which can remind Cherokee County residents that winter is coming, and it is that time of year to winterize vehicles.
Tahlequah has many mechanics who are open for business and who specialize in winterizing vehicles.
Steve Guinn of Steve's Service Shop first recommends checking the antifreeze.
"You want to check your antifreeze so that your car doesn't freeze up over the winter," said Guinn.
Chris Watts of Clyde's Automotive & Tire also recommended checking the freezing point of the coolant.
"We have a gauge that checks the density of the coolant. We pull some of the coolant out and it floats to let us know at what temperature it will freeze. There is a temperature range. In Oklahoma, we want it to be -10 degrees Fahrenheit. It doesn't usually get that low, but it is where we set it," said Watts.
The freezing point can fluctuate depending on how much water they dilute it with. If the freezing point is too high, they recommend a flush where they clean out all of the old coolant and replace it with new coolant, which is a 50/50 mix of coolant and distilled water.
Guinn next checks the tire pressure, which varies over time.
"You can wake up and not realize that you only have 10 pounds of air in your tires," he said.
Freezing temperatures will more quickly deplete air from tires.
Next, he recommended checking that the breaks are working correctly. While Oklahoma doesn't usually experience thick blankets of snow, it is normal to drive through ice and sleet in the winter, which can cause drivers to skid. For this reason, it is important for drivers to have their brakes up to date.
"You also want to make sure that you have adequate tires. You want good tread," said Guinn.
Brakes, in hand with new tires, give drivers adequate tools to improve safety on the road, and decrease the odds of winter-related accidents.
Guinn recommended checking the vehicle's heating system.
"The truth is that sometimes accidents happen, and you may be left in a car for an hour, waiting for service. You'll want to make sure that your heater is working properly," said Guinn. "I also recommend getting in the habit of filling up your tank more often so that you have enough gas to last you an hour in case of such an accident."
He also recommended checking the battery, as they are more likely to die in the cold.
Steve's Service Shop is one of two locations in Tahlequah that sells Interstate batteries, which have a reputation for their reliability in cold temperatures.
Matt Krott, service advisor at Tommy Nix, mentioned that drivers should check their wiper blades.
"If your wiper blades are in good, working condition, then you are more likely of driving safely on the road," said Krott.
It is also important to make sure that the vehicle is not leaking exhaust.
"All exhaust leaks cause overheating," said Guinn.
Watts reminded residents to get their oil checked. Clyde's is known for servicing tires, but they are a complete auto repair shop and also do oil changes.
Guinn suggested preparing a winter kit to keep in the vehicle. This can include flashlights, flares, first aid kit, extra clothing, a blanket, snacks, and more.
