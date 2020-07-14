With a love for the game, umpires can earn money, travel far

Opportunities have opened for those that want to become an umpire in the Tahlequah area. People with a love for baseball and softball may be able to make it a major part of their working lives if they would like. All it will take is a simple registration to get started.
Tori Snell is an umpire for youth softball and a referee for youth basketball. She enjoys the work she does and she thinks getting started is relatively straightforward.
“With both sports, depending on where you call, you have to register,” said Snell. “That’s the easy part. You will need to get a uniform, but you’ll make enough money to cover the cost of any equipment fairly quickly. From then on, the rest of the games you ump will be for profit.”
While basic knowledge of the sport is encouraged and necessary to do the job correctly, the entry into youth softball and baseball is welcoming for those who would like to participate. Snell encourages anyone who is interested to get in contact with their local association.
“It’s not difficult to call if you have good officials to teach you,” said Snell. “I was lucky enough to have a great support system. Most seasoned officials love to take new recruits under their wing because it’s a dying trade. The truth is, we need more officials.”
Not only have the amount of umpires and officials for games been trending downward, but the average age of these individuals has been trending upward.
Les Hannah, master umpire, has 41 years of experience with USA Softball. He said that fewer and fewer young people are getting into officiating
“Right now, the average age of umpires for youth sports is late 50s to early 60s,” said Hannah. “Not many young people are getting in and staying in.”
Hannah further encourages anyone who is interested to get started locally.
“To become an umpire, one should start with a local association,” said Hannah. “Depending on how far one wants to go with it, they should attend training camps.”
While helping out with local games may be all that some want to do, Hannah said that if someone wants to go further, they will not only need to get many training camps under their belt, but should also find a mentor as soon as possible. He emphasizes that gathering knowledge of the sport from those with experience is extremely important.
“If local sports is all one wants to do, then just stay local. But if one wants to umpire, say, college, they must attend training camps. Go to games where there are veteran umpires and watch them. Get to know them and hang around. Ask questions. Find a mentor and absorb every bit of knowledge that the mentor has," said Hannah. "There is also testing for upper level umpires. One must score a certain percentage to be able to officiate higher level games.”
For getting started as an umpire, call the Tahlequah Sports League for basic information and volunteer opportunities at 918-822-1098.
