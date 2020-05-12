With public access areas open, river draws bumper crop of enthusiasts

All public access points along the Illinois River have remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and visitors took full advantage.
The only exception has been Todd, which has been closed due to flooding. Public access areas that are open include Peavine, Round Hollow, Stunkard, Edmondson, No Head Hollow, Barren Fork Creek, Watts, Flint Creek and Echota.
“All of our stuff’s been open, with the exception of Todd public access,” said Ed Fite, the Grand River Dam Authority vice president of river operations and water quality. “Everything else is open. We have been operational throughout the entire COVID-19."
Fite expects most of the float operators to open this coming weekend.
"The float operators are trying to exercise social distancing and comply with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and CDC guidelines," he said.
Fite believes this year will be unique when it comes to recreational events on the river.
“This is going to be an interesting year,” he said. “Right now, most of your governmental businesses and doctors offices are closed, or they have skeleton or very limited staffing. What I think I’ve seen happening is each day where the temperatures get up into the 70s and it’s sunny, the public access areas along the Illinois River will fill up with fishermen, kayakers, canoeists, day use folks, picnickers and so forth."
He suspects 2020 will mark a different recreational season than ever before, with all of the guidelines that will be in place, and additional requirements.
"If we continue to see a lot of businesses where folks are working from home, I think we’re going to see the recreational use spread out throughout the week as opposed to historic use being heavily on Saturdays and Sundays," he said. “I think you’ll see the float operators and the recreational businesses that have outdoor opportunities throughout the county and the region see an uptick on the business during the workweek."
He said people are ready to get outdoors and have some fun.
"The COVID-19 precautions are still a requisite here on the Illinois River, and those are going to be fluid. They will be changing the phases, but right now the 10 individuals together in public access areas – there are 10 or more, law enforcement will separate those individuals and make them spread out using social distancing," Fite said.
Only camping at Lake Tenkiller has been disallowed due to the virus. All public access points at Lake Tenkiller are open for day use and boat ramp access. Camping will resume on Saturday, May 20.
“None of our public access areas are closed. They are closed to camping until the 20th of this month,” said National Resources Specialist Tyler Blankenship on Monday, May 11. “As far as day use or boat ramps, they’re all open. All of the campground areas and all the day use areas are open except Snake Creek and Elk Creek. They have been closed for almost two years now because of the tornado. We’re still trying to get those parks going.”
Some of the public access points at Lake Tenkiller include Tenkiller Harbor Boat Ramp and Picnic Area, Chicken Creek, Tenkiller State Park and Cookson Bend.
