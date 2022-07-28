National Tequila Day may have already shot past, but local tequila brands and cocktails are always a hot topic for local liquor stores and bars that serve the agave-based spirit.
Store Manager Blue McNeal has been “slinging booze” at Mary’s Liquor for a couple years now. Camarena Tequila is his favorite.
“Anything that says it has 100 percent [blue] agave is real tequila,” said McNeal.
He said Hornitos and 1800 are the liquor store’s most popular brands of tequila.
“We sell a lot of Jose Cuervo, too,” said McNeal.
McNeal said everyone has different tastes when it comes to a good tequila.
“For me, something that doesn’t burn a lot,” said McNeal. “Something that’s easy drinking or mixes well.”
Tequila is featured in many cocktails, like palomas, tequila sours and margaritas.
Local restaurant Las Maracas serves up several variations on the classic cocktail, as Guadalupe Agurrie explained.
“We have regular, lite, strawberry and mango,” said Agurrie.
Agurrie said the Mexican restaurant typically uses Jose Cuervo or Juarez tequila in its margaritas.
Thomas McKinney, owner of Rum Runners, said tequila is his drink of choice. He pointed to a brand he picked out himself.
"Arette is an additive-free tequila,” said McKinney “This bottle and this batch is exclusive to this store.”
McKinney called Arette his choice for a “high-end sipper." For cocktails, his choice for a silver tequila is Cimarron.
“It can outdrink Patron silver,” said McKinney.
Mckinney prefers tequilas without additives, which are blended in after processing.
“The sugar in the added agave smooths out the taste,” said McKinney.
McKinney said he enjoys tequila for multiple reasons.
“It’s the cleanest-drinking spirit for me personally. It’s very happy for me,” said McKinney. “I enjoy everything about it. They have to follow distinct rules.”
He said every tequila has a “nom number” on the back of the bottle that shows each tequila made in that “hacienda.” This allows people to check if the tequila is truly made in small batches. McKinney said these numbers can be input at wwww.tequilamatchmaker.com.
By the register, McKinney has a tall shelf of tequilas that go for hundreds of dollars, one priced at $400. He said his patrons typically purchase these bottles as gifts.
An abundance of celebrity tequila brands dot the shelves as well. McKinney listed brands from George Clooney, Kendall Jenner, Adam Levine and George Strait.
“It was kind of a market that was untouched for a while,” said McKinney.
McKinney called tequila a “very versatile spirit.” For his mixed drinks, he usually goes for a ranch water or paloma.
McKinney plans to host a free, invite-only tequila tasting event in September. He will announce more details about that soon.
“I’m pouring my store pick,” said McKinney.
