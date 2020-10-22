The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is announcing that portions of the Wolf Creek arm of Grand Lake, as well as the Wolf Creek boat ramp, will be closed during the Southern Drag Boat Association Wolf Creek Nationals event, Oct. 23-25.
During this time, homeowners will be allowed access to private docks with proof of residency. All operators should watch for event navigational buoys and officers in the area.
The event is slated to include 100 racing teams with fuel hydro and alcohol fuel boats, and is expected to draw around 1,000 spectators. Qualifiers will be held on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23-24, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with racing heats held Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.sdbaracing.com.
