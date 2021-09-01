A 75-year-old woman argued that her dog was just fine sitting inside a vehicle when it was 98 degrees outside.
On Aug. 26, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Walmart on a report of a dog locked inside a Lexus. Leatherwood arrived to find a small dog in the passenger seat. He said the dog’s nose was dry, it was panting, and its tongue was dry.
“I noticed the vehicle was not running. I checked under the rain guards on the windows to see if the windows were down for ventilation, and they were not,” Leatherwood said in his police report. “I checked the door handles and the vehicle was locked.”
The officer obtained the name of the vehicle owner and asked Walmart to advise Wanda Simpkins-Rogers, 75, to come outside.
Leatherwood said the dog appeared very hot and looked to be an older animal, and the heat was “stressful” on it.
Simpkins-Rogers admitted she knew she had locked her dog inside the vehicle, but insisted it was not that hot in the Lexus.
“I told the lady it was 98 degrees outside and significantly hotter in a vehicle that was not running, with the windows up. She kept arguing that fact. She stated the vehicle was cool when she shut it off and her ‘luxury’ vehicle did not get hot enough inside to hurt her dog,” Leatherwood said.
Rogers and Leatherwood continued to argue back and forth, and he said she didn’t seem to understand it was a serious matter. The officer told Rogers to face away from him but she began walking toward her vehicle.
“I grabbed her right arm to stop her. She started clawing me with her left hand and continued to try and pull away,” Leatherwood said.
Rogers tried to slap Leatherwood during the struggle and was arrested after additional officers arrived.
Animal control took the dog away,and Rogers was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for animal cruelty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.