A woman accused of shooting a girl in the neck during a 2021 altercation took a blind plea and waived a jury trial.
Haley Lucinda Hathcox was charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and feloniously pointing a firearm.
Grand River Dam Authority Police were dispatched to a disturbance at Eagle Bluff Resort on May 29, 2021. Witnesses said there was a verbal argument between the two females when Hathcox reportedly shot the girl.
Officers said the gun malfunctioned when Hathcox allegedly tried shooting the girl's boyfriend and she was taken to the ground.
According to court documents, Mike Bailey is representing Hathcox and Assistant District Attorney Eric M. Jordan prosecuted the case. A jury trial was slated for Jan. 9 before Hathcox took the blind plea.
Hathcox is ordered back in court March 2 at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.