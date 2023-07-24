A local woman pleaded not guilty during her initial appearance in Cherokee County District Court to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after she allegedly hit another person with a paddle.
The felony charge was filed against Ashley LaDawn Ford, 26, on July 5, 2023, when she was given a $15,000 bond.
According to court documents, on June 24, 2023, Ford “without justifiable or excusable cause,” assaulted a woman with a paddle with intent to do the victim harm.
The defendant made her initial appearance on July 18, 2023, when she entered her plea.
Kirk is scheduled to appear in court for a felony sounding docket at 10 a.m. on Aug. 28, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is representing the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.