A felony embezzlement case has been passed to August at the request of the defendant, who is accused of taking more than $1,200 from the local radio station.
Charges were filed in Cherokee County District Court on Nov. 1, 2022, against Mellissa Kai Robinson, 41.
According to court documents, between Sept. 8, 2022, and Oct. 8, 2022, Robinson reportedly embezzled the sum of $1,260 that belonged to KEOK Radio and had “been entrusted to the said defendant by KEOK Radio.”
During her initial appearance on Nov. 29, 2022, Robinson pleaded not guilty to the charge, and on March 15, she was granted restitution.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
