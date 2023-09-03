A woman accused of harboring a fugitive waived her preliminary hearing in Cherokee County District Court last week.
The one felony charge was filed against Debbie Marie Orr, 53, on Jan. 19, 2023, after she reportedly assisted a fugitive by picking up that individual from a Muskogee hotel, and concealing them.
According to court documents, the defendant was knowingly harboring a person on Jan. 9, 2023, who had been charged and was seeking to avoid arrest for the crime of felony assault and battery and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
During her initial appearance on Feb. 7, 2023, Orr pleaded not guilty to the crime and she received a $10,000 bond.
The defendant’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 30, 2023, when she waived the hearing.
Orr is scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2023, with District Judge Doug Kirkley presiding. The defendant is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis while Assistant District Attorney Haley Robinson is listed as representing the state.
