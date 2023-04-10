A Tahlequah woman accused of trafficking fentanyl received a $100,000 bond during her initial appearance in Cherokee County District Court on April 4.
On March 14, felony charges of trafficking in illegal drugs and falsely personate another to create liability were filed against Lisa Marie Flute, 39.
Misdemeanor charges of possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without headlights were also filed against Flute, who is also known as Lisa Marie Land-Wenetschlaeger.
The Daily Press previously reported Flute was arrested during a traffic stop on March 1 by the Tahlequah Police Department after authorities discovered her headlights were not on.
According to court documents, during the traffic stop, Flute presented authorities with a different name and date of birth, after stating she did not have a driver’s license nor insurance.
While searching the defendant, law enforcement retrieved a small baggie that contained approximately three grams of fentanyl, a $20 bill with “Copy Money” on it, and methamphetamine.
Inside Flute’s purse they found a loaded syringe that contained methamphetamine and a round white pill identified as Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, which belongs to a class of drugs called mixed opioid agonist-antagonists, according to WebMD.
Flute’s Oklahoma Indigent Defense System application for a court-appointed attorney was denied due to the defendant submitting an incomplete application. Assistant District Attorney Haley Robinson is listed as representing the state. A future court date has not been scheduled yet.
