A woman accused of attempting to cash a fraudulent check waived her right to counsel during an Aug. 16 preliminary hearing in Cherokee County District Court.
On Oct. 27, 2022, a felony charge of uttering a forged instrument was filed against Crystal Marie Sampson-Bradford, 37.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on Oct. 11, 2022, Sampson-Bradford went into a Check Into Cash store, where she presented an Oklahoma driver’s license and a check issued from Atland Recycling Inc. out of Florida for $2,600.
The manager reportedly told authorities Sampson-Bradford said the check was a “flooding reimbursement” from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Store employees then contacted Atland Recycling, and staff informed them the check was fraudulent.
After the manager told the defendant they would not cash the fraudulent, Sampson-Bradford tried to grab the draft out of the manager’s hand, which caused it to rip in half.
She then fled the store and was later apprehended by authorities. The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge on March 7, 2023.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2023, with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding.
Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is representing the state in the case.
