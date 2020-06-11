HULBERT – A woman has claimed the Hulbert police chief pulled her over for personal reasons.
During the June 11 Board of Trustees meeting, Becky Boney accused Police Chief Casey Rowe and the Hulbert Police Department of harassment.
“Anytime I come here, I hear just bad stories about people being harassed,” said Boney. “One person was stopped at the end of town, and before they got to the other end of town, they were stopped again.”
Mayor Shirley Teague interrupted Boney and explained how her accusations were all just hearsay.
“This is – you’re bringing to us hearsay, and if these people have a complaint, they need to be sitting here by you,” said Teague.
Boney said she believes what others have said in regard to being harassed by the police, and she felt that her getting pulled over wasn’t right.
“I’ve been stopped – and I was stopped by Tommy Mullins the other night – and I was speeding and I told him I was sorry,” Boney said. “I told Casey I was sorry, but I didn’t have nothing to be sorry for, because I know that he stopped me for personal reasons – and I’m not going to go into that. But I’m not going to let it go, and I’m just asking if you will just waive the ticket because if you don’t, I’ve already got an attorney retained.”
Teague told Boney if she hadn’t been to court for the ticket, there wasn’t anything the board of trustees could do.
“That’s what you need to do. You need to come to court, plead your case with the judge, and then let's see what he’s says – and then we can talk about it,” said Teague. “Right now, we don’t know whether it’s guilty or not guilty.”
Boney told the board she has a criminal justice degree and that she wasn’t a “dumbass."
“You guys are treating me like that, and I’ve already went through the chain of command. I’m just saying I’m upset because this was not right. I’m an honest person and I know what happened. I seen him going in and I seen him going out, and it’s just ridiculous. Every time I come to this town, I’m followed by police and it’s ridiculous.”
