From staff reports
A local woman was injured in a Sept. 26 utility terrain vehicle crash outside of Tahlequah.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kelsee Sevier, 23, was driving a 2018 Mahindra UTV on South 465 Road and West 790 Road.
Sevier's vehicle swerved after a dog ran out in front of her. She lost control, and and the vehicle overturned an unknown number of times.
Sevier was airlifted to Ascension St. John Medical Center and Hospital in Tulsa, and admitted in stable condition with head and trunk external injuries.
A passenger on the UTV was not injured.
