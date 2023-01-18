A former Keys volunteer firefighter accused sheriff’s deputies of brutality during her arrest, but the official report states otherwise.
On Jan. 16, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Rick Ward was on patrol in the area of South Muskogee Avenue and Keetoowah Street when he observed a Chevrolet truck traveling with its hazards on.
“When this vehicle approached the traffic light at South Muskogee Avenue and East Shawnee Street, it crossed the double yellow line into the southbound lane of traffic to go around at least two possible three vehicles standing at the intersection, waiting for the traffic light to turn green,” Ward wrote in his report.
Ward turned his vehicle around an initiated a traffic stop, but he lost sight of the truck until he spotted it on North Cedar Avenue.
“This vehicle was still traveling at a speed greater than posted. I glanced at my speedometer and I was accelerating through 60 mph toward 70 mph and was only slowly closing the distance to this vehicle,” Ward said.
The driver failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled into the parking lot of the Savannah Townhouse apartments. Carmen Angelina Campos stepped out of the vehicle, threw the keys on the ground, and put her hands above her head.
Ward asked dispatch to run Campos’ information for warrants and the status of her driver’s license. He asked her why she was driving with her emergency hazards on while she was speeding. According to the report: “Ms. Campos replied, ‘It’s OK, I’m a firefighter and I had my flashers on.'"
Ward advised Campos that wasn’t acceptable, as she wasn’t in a marked vehicle or in uniform. Campos said Keys Fire Chief Yogi Cole was her boss and Ward asked dispatch to contact him.
“I was later informed that Ms. Campos is not and has not been employed as a firefighter with the Key Fire Department for some time,” Ward said.
Campos reportedly became non-compliant by yelling and telling Ward he was violating her civil rights, and that he had no authority to detain her.
“As I continued to inquire why she was driving with her emergency/hazard lights on and flashing, she said, ‘I just wanted to see how fast you guys would respond,’” Ward said.
He said Campos began to argue with him and he asked for additional Tahlequah police officers to be sent to the location. He told the woman he was going to detain her for safety reasons, and she complied.
“I placed her in handcuffs, she started verbally arguing with me and I then told her she was under arrest for reckless driving. As I was trying to escort her to my patrol unit, she threw herself on the ground and began yelling, ‘Peaceful protest!’” he said.
Ward told Campos she would be charged with resisting arrest if she didn’t stop. She reportedly kicked at the deputy as he tried to make her stand. Two officers with TPD arrived, and they were able to get the woman into Ward’s patrol unit.
“Several minutes later, Ms. Campos began banging her head against the rear windshield of my patrol unit. I opened the rear passenger door to speak with Ms. Campos, but she was verbally combative. I told Ms. Campos to stop because if she damaged this vehicle, she would be charged with destruction of county property,” Ward said.
Ward was speaking with other officers when he heard loud banging coming from his vehicle.
“I could see the driver’s side rear passenger side door was being kicked from the inside. I ran to my patrol unit and opened the door and again told Ms. Campos to stop,” Ward said
Ward went back to speak with officers again and heard Campos hitting her head on the window a second time.
“Ms. Campos was trying to negotiate not going to jail, and when I told her that time had passed, she slid herself out of the seat onto the ground and tried to wiggle herself underneath my patrol unit," Ward wrote.
Campos was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for reckless driving and resisting arrest.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said he is aware of Campos’ arrest but he’s not been informed of any allegations of police brutality, since Campos hasn’t came to the sheriff’s office with those complaints.
“We only take complaints on deputies in person, by policy. We don’t those through Facebook, phone calls, or text message,” Chennault said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.