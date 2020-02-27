A woman who apparently made threatening statements toward her daughter was arrested Wednesday.
On Feb. 26, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Gifford was called to an apartment on South 511 Road to assist deputies and EMS. Dispatch advised a woman in the house was intoxicated and had cut herself. Gifford went to a back bedroom, where Amanda Newman was lying on a bed with her hand wrapped in a towel.
“I could see there was blood on the female’s face, neck, chest, and right arm,” Gifford said in the sheriff’s report.
He asked another woman where the weapon was, and she said she didn’t know. Gifford checked Newman’s other hand to make sure she didn’t have the weapon. He checked the surrounding area to make sure there wasn’t a weapon within reach, and EMS came in to assist.
“I observed Amanda [had] no response to EMS and she was unable to control her body, as she was unable to sit up on the bed,” Gifford said. “She soon came to and looked around as if she had no idea what was going on. I could also smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage.”
Deputy Jimmy Tannehill said he found a broken beer bottle in the trash and determined that it had cut Newton's hand. After further investigating, deputies determined the woman never made statements suggesting she was trying to kill herself.
Newton was able to get on her feet and was escorted to the living room, where she became confrontational with EMS personnel and deputies. She was detained and said she wasn’t going to the hospital.
“She became even more irate after she told me to release her, and I told her that was not going to happen until she calmed down,” said Gifford.
At this time, Newman’s daughter made a comment that angered the woman, and she became aggressive toward her.
“She lunged forward as if trying to attack her while making statements such as ‘Let me go and I’ll get her. I’ll teach her,’” Gifford said.
The deputy told Newman she was under arrest for threats to perform acts of violence toward her daughter. The Department of Human Services was contacted.
The daughter told deputies Newman gets upset with her and has made violent threats before, but she said her mother has never hit her.
Newman was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
