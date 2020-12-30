A woman was charged with assault after she hit another woman and a police officer.
On Dec. 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Kory Keele responded to Walmart in reference to a woman who assaulted someone at Dollar Tree.
Dispatch advised the woman was walking toward Walmart and she was wearing a gray jacket and pink pants. Keele arrived in the area when he saw Pamela Schultz walking toward his direction.
“I hollered at the female and she screamed, ‘No, they are going to kill me,’” Keele stated in the report. “The female then dropped her purse and started to run down the sidewalk away from me.”
Keele managed to catch up to Schultz and stopped her from running. She continued to scream and tried to pull away from the officer before she calmed down.
“I started to talk to her and she then swung at me with her right fist, hitting me on the right side of my face. I then performed a leg sweep on the female and forced her to the ground,” said Keele.
The officer said a concerned citizen approached him as he and Schultz were struggling on the ground.
“[They] asked if I needed help and I advised him that I would like the help,” Keele said. “The citizen helped me get her wrist and I applied a handcuff to her right wrist, and struggled to get her left wrist.”
Officer Steven Smith arrived and stepped in to get Schultz arrested. The victim from Dollar Tree said Schultz approached her in the store.
“[She] stated that the female knocked everything out of her hands and started to yell at her,” Keele said. “[She] stated that the woman then punched her in the head.”
Schultz was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest.
