A Tahlequah woman was arrested after she claimed to be an undercover officer from Tulsa.
On Aug. 29, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell was dispatched to 524 S. Lee Ave. on a report of false 911 calls being made. Dashika Ray said people kidnapped her son and her husband, and that she was working undercover.
"She told me she was working undercover and she knew that her husband was alive," said Donnell.
When he opened her gate, she told him not to do that, and jerked it back. Donnell grabbed Ray by the arm and tried to handcuff her.
Other officers arrived, they were able to get her in handcuffs and escorted her to a patrol car. She told them she was an undercover agent again and gave them her badge number.
Ray had to be forced into the backseat of the patrol car and would not let officers shut the door.
"I grabbed my leg restraints and with assistance from other officers, the leg restraints were placed on her," said Donnell. "Ray pushed her body against the other side of the door, and she refused to cooperate and would not let us shut the door."
Once officers got the door shut, Ray was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and charged with false 911, resisting arrest and impersonating a police officer.
Donnell had Cherokee County 911 dispatch pull up how many times Ray had called 911 and made false reports for the month of August. There were 41 such occasions.
"On several of the calls that I went on, Ray refused to answer the door when police arrived, or she would talk over you and make claims that she was in charge of a neighborhood watch," said Donnell.
