A woman was taken to jail after shooting another woman in the neck on the Illinois River.
The Grand River Dam Authority Police responded to a reports of shots fired at 11:40 a.m. on Sunday, at Eagle Bluff Resort. Officers said a woman had been shot in the neck and airlifted to a Tulsa hospital.
The alleged shooter, Haley Lucinda Hathcox, 19, was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she could be charged with shooting with intent to kill and assault with a deadly weapon.
This story is developing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.