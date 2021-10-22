Traffic homicide investigators with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested a woman in Houston for the death of a Tahlequah bicyclist.
The OHP announced that Silvia Veronica Fuentes was tracked down in Texas and arrested Thursday, Oct. 21, for the death of 24-year-old Jacklyn Dobson.
On March 18, Dobson was riding her bike on U.S. Highway 62 near 460 Road when she was struck by an unknown white vehicle.
Dobson was airlifted to St. John Medical Center where she was pronounced dead after arrival.
According to the OHP report, the weather was clear and the roadways were dry at the time of the crash. Dotson was not wearing a helmet.
