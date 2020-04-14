Woman arrested for DUI admits to using meth

A woman was taken to jail after she tried to flee from deputies and admitted using meth earlier that day.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Cluck was advised on April 10 of a reckless and possibly drunken driver in a white Chevy Impala, headed toward Tahlequah on South Muskogee Avenue.
As Stephanie Miller turned onto Willis Road, Cluck activated his emergency lights, whereupon Miller started to pull over, but then sped off. She pulled into a driveway and drove in circles, then proceeded into a carport and put the vehicle in reverse. Cluck pulled up behind the Impala and emerged from his patrol truck, pulled his weapon, and told Miller to put the car in park and turn it off.
"The driver then looked over at me and rolled the window down. However, [she] would not comply with the commands," Cluck said in his report.
Cluck got the driver's side door open, and tried to put the car in park.
"The driver was prohibiting me from placing the car in park by putting her hands in the way of the gear shift. I was able to then shut the car off by turning off the ignition," Cluck said.
The deputy told Miller to exit the vehicle, but she refused. So he reached and unbuckled her seat belt, pulled her out of the car, put her on her stomach, and tried to handcuff her.
"I then attempt[ed] to get the driver in hand restraints, with [Miller] trying to keep one hand under her stomach," said Cluck.
Because Miller was under the influence, she had difficulty standing or walking, and deputies had to assist her. Cluck asked Miller how much alcohol she had consumed, and she said not very much.
"I explained to her that the way she was acting and her body movements led me to believe she was under the influence of other intoxicants," said Cluck. "Miller advised that she had smoke methamphetamine ... earlier that morning."
Cluck explained that she was under arrest for driving under the influence, and asked if she wanted to take the state's test. Miller refuse.
During a search, an open bottle of vodka was found.
Miller was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for driving under the influence, transporting intoxicating beverages, and resisting arrest.
