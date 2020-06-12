Woman charged with 'terroristic threats' after call to law firm

A woman was arrested after she called a law firm and threatened to kill several people.
On June 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Bronson McNiel was dispatched to B.J. Baker's law office in regard to threats. May Coffron reported she received phones calls from Angela Lawson, who was irate about her divorce.
"Angela called back about hiring a lawyer. She spoke to May, who told her they couldn't represent her because they filed for her soon-to-be ex-husband," McNiel said in the police report. "Angela became outraged and threatened to kill May, the judges, and the district attorney."
According to the report, Lawson said someone was going to die, and someone was going to jail.
Paper server Jack Goss said he tried to hand Lawson a divorce decree at her house, but she never answered the front door. He requested that she be served if she was taken into custody.
"At this time in the investigation, I believed her to be a violent threat. I was told there were guns inside the residence and that she didn't like the police," McNiel said.
McNiel and other officers went to the residence but Lawson wouldn't answer the door.
Her estranged husband arrived and gave officers permission to enter the home.
"We entered through the garage and announced ourselves as we opened the door," said McNiel. "I heard her yell something to me and I told her to walk to my location."
Lawson was arrested and removed from the house, then taken to McNiel's patrol unit.
"As I read her the Miranda Warning, she screamed, 'F**k you!' repeatedly. I asked if she wanted to make a statement and she replied that she just did," McNiel said.
Lawson was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where she was booked on charges of making terroristic threats.
