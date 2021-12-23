A man who admitted to firing a warning shot into the air could supposedly be heard saying he was going to kill someone.
On Dec. 17, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was called to a disturbance on State Avenue after gunshots were involved. Officer Robert Jones was speaking with Bobby Lafavor and Kristen Hughes when Gray arrived.
Jones asked Lafavor to stand with Officer Mitchell Sellers while Jones spoke with Hughes.
"Officer Jones walked over to the small table outside on the porch and retrieved a small, black Sig Sauer handgun," Gray said in his police report. "I also noticed several beer cans and liquor bottles on the table where the handgun was [lying]."
Hughes told officers she fired a warning shot into the air. Gray asked the woman if she had been drinking alcohol and she admitted she had. Hughes said she and Lafavor were having issues with another man, and they heard he was near their residence.
"Kristen stated she fired one round into the air, as a warning shot to scare [the man] away," Gray said.
Hughes was arrested for possession of a firearm while intoxicated and discharging a firearm inside of the city limits. Lafavor claimed it was the neighbors who fired the shot, and he was arrested for obstruction.
Hughes went on to say she and Lafavor were drinking alcohol outside on the porch.
"Kristen then went inside and grabbed her handgun and brought it outside. Kristen said she had the handgun concealed in the back of her pants," said Gray.
The woman claimed she heard a rumor that the unwanted man was nearby, and Lafavor took the gun from her.
"Kristen stated Bobby found out about [the man] nearby their residence and fired one warning shot into the air," Gray said.
Sgt. Matt Frits spoke with neighbors, and one of them said Lafavor claimed someone was threatening them, and he fired a shot. One woman said she heard the gunshot, but didn't see anything.
"[She] said she has cameras facing the road. On the video footage, [she] said the neighbor across the street was on the porch, yelling he was going to kill someone," said Gray.
The charges for Hughes and Lafavor were changed after they were transported to jail. Hughes was charged with obstruction through the tribal court of Cherokee Nation. Lafavor was booked on tribal charges for possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, felony charges of a firearm, and obstruction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.